The Joseph Concert Cast Belt Out "Go, Go, Go Joseph" in Rehearsal

Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th anniversary celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, directed by Michael Arden, is ready for its one-night-only performance on February 17. The cast is stacked with musical theater's heaviest hitters, including Noah Galvin in the title role, along with Tony nominee Gavin Lee, Bonnie Milligan, Alex Newell, Eden Espinosa, Jessica Vosk, and more huge voices set to fill Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. Take a look at the ensemble in the rehearsal room and prepare to have your mind blown.