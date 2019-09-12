The Jesus Christ Superstar Touring Cast Shows Us What's the Buzz

Jesus Christ Superstar will soon hit the road with a tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical. Recently, the cast gave the press a preview of the production, which won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Check out Aaron LaVigne, James Delisco Beeks, Jenna Rubaii, and more as they perform a couple of numbers from the musical. The tour will tech in Syracuse, New York, and officially launch at Austin's Bass Concert Hall October 8-13, before hitting over 30 cities in the US, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

