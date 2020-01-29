The Cast of Sing Street Performs "Up" at BroadwayCon

Sing Street, which recently finished its off-Broadway run at New York Theatre Workshop, is heading to Broadway in the spring, with previews set to begin March 26 at the Lyceum Theatre. If you missed its first New York mounting and are anxiously awaiting its return, check out the cast's BroadwayCon sneak peek performance of the song "Up," featuring Brenock O'Connor on lead vocals. If it hasn't already, this rock band is sure to get your Irish eyes smiling.