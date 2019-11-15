Take In the Star Quality in These Scenes From Evita at New York City Center
Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco perform the title role in this brief revival production.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita is bringing Buenos Aires back to Manhattan for just over a week of performances, running through November 24 at New York City Center. Directed by Sammi Cannold, the production stars two Eva Peróns — Maia Reficco performing the role ages 15-20 and Solea Pfeiffer playing the Argentine First Lady ages 20-33. They’re joined in the cast by Jason Gotay as Che, Enrique Acevedo as Perón, and Philip Hernandez as Magaldi, who all belt their way through Webber's Tony-winning rock score. Check out some clips from the City Center revival and see for yourself why this is a can't-miss event.
