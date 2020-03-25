Supercut: Highlights From Our BwayHandWashChallenge, With Donna Murphy, Jelani Alladin, and More
Watch Broadway’s biggest stars wash their hands for charity.
Last week, TheaterMania launched the #BwayHandWashChallenge. We tasked Broadway’s biggest stars with washing their hands for the charity of their choice, and then had them tag three of their friends to spread the chain. Here’s a compilation of our favorite videos so far, with appearances by James Monroe Iglehart, Donna Murphy, Carolee Carmello, Montego Glover, and more.
