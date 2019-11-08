Stars Ask the Stars at the Opening of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway

There's a new diva in town. Adrienne Warren brings her acclaimed West End performance of Tina Turner to Broadway in a new biomusical about the life and career of a rock legend who succeeded against all odds. Friends and fans gathered last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to celebrate the latest Broadway arrival, and delivered a few questions to the cast after they took their opening-night bows. It's a show filled with athletic showmanship, indomitable spirit, and lots and lots of wigs…so the starry guests were eager to hear how this Broadway company makes it happen eight times a week.