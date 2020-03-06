Stars Ask Stars at the Opening of Girl From the North Country: Bob Dylan Edition

Girl From the North Country, a new musical by Conor McPherson that features the extensive catalogue of Nobel Prize-winning singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, opened on March 5 at the Belasco Theatre. We were there on the red carpet to find out what the evening's VIP guests wanted to know, and it turns out, they had a lot of questions about Dylan and his work. Find out what the cast had to say when asked about their favorite Dylan lyrics, what his music means to them, and if the famously guarded musician has ever actually seen the show.