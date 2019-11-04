Stand Back! Solea Pfeiffer, Jason Gotay, and Maia Reficco Preview Evita

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Evita is coming back, for a two-week run at New York City Center, November 13-24. Sammi Cannold's new production features a cast led by Solea Pfeiffer and Maia Reficco, who split the title role, as well as Broadway's Jason Gotay as Ché. Here's a preview of the trio as they perform "Buenos Aires," "Rainbow High," and "Oh, What a Circus" in the rehearsal room.