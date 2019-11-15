See Ashley Blanchet and More in a Preview of Paper Mill Playhouse's Cinderella

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and subsequently earned a bunch of Tony nominations, is coming soon to New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in a new production directed by the theater's producing artistic director, Mark S. Hoebee. Recently, the cast — including Ashley Blanchet as Ella and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Topher — offered a preview of the production. See the cast performing "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," and more in this video, and then check out the production, running November 20-December 29.