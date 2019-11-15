TheaterMania Logo
See Ashley Blanchet and More in a Preview of Paper Mill Playhouse's Cinderella

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical is coming soon to New Jersey.

National

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, which premiered on Broadway in 2013 and subsequently earned a bunch of Tony nominations, is coming soon to New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse in a new production directed by the theater's producing artistic director, Mark S. Hoebee. Recently, the cast — including Ashley Blanchet as Ella and Billy Harrigan Tighe as Topher — offered a preview of the production. See the cast performing "In My Own Little Corner," "Ten Minutes Ago," and more in this video, and then check out the production, running November 20-December 29.

