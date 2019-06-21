See a Preview Performance From the 2019 Jimmy Award Nominees

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, often called the Jimmy Awards, are back for an 11th year to celebrate the brightest high school musical theater talent across the United States. This year, 86 teenagers will compete for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress as well as other honors and scholarships. Recently, the 2019 class offered the press a preview of what to expect at this year's Jimmy Awards ceremony on Monday, June 24, at the Minskoff Theatre, in the form of a medley of tunes from musicals that are on Broadway right now, including Hadestown, Be More Chill, Oklahoma!, and plenty more. See if you can catch all the musicals referenced in the video above.