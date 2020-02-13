Sample the Music of Flying Over Sunset Before It Soars to Broadway
Watch Carmen Cusack, Tony Yazbeck, Harry Hadden-Paton, and more perform pieces of James Lapine's latest musical at Lincoln Center Theater.
The cast of James Lapine's new musical Flying Over Sunset gathered at Lincoln Center to preview selections from the brand-new score by Tom Kitt (music) and Michael Korie (lyrics). Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of writer Aldous Huxley (Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. Performances are set to begin at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on March 12, so get a taste of the fresh Broadway score before it hits the stage.
