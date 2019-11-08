Ryan McCartan Gives Us a Preview of His Feinstein's/54 Below Show

Ryan McCartan, who can currently be seen in the off-Broadway musical Scotland, PA, recently previewed his upcoming engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below for the press. He'll be mixing showtunes with pop covers and original songs, and inviting special guests, current Scotland, PA costar Taylor Iman Jones and former Wicked costar Brittney Johnson, to join him. Check out this clip of McCartan performing the Alabama Shakes song "Don't Wanna Fight," and then see him at 54 Below through December 9.