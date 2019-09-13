Ruby Rakos, Lesli Margherita, and More Preview Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz

The Judy Garland bio-musical Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz will soon be making its New Jersey premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse. Dramatizing the early career of the icon formerly known as Frances Gumm, Chasing Rainbows will feature Ruby Rakos as Judy, as well as Lesli Margherita and Max von Essen as her mother and father. Recently, the cast offered the press a preview of the musical, conceived by Tina Marie Casamento and directed and choreographed by Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Tootsie). Check out the vocally soaring, high-flying highlights in the video above. Chasing Rainbows begins performances on September 26 and runs through October 27.