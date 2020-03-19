Rose Byrne Recalls an Eventful Broadway Opening Night

Rose Byrne was making her Broadway debut in You Can't Take It With You when it happened. It was opening night and the pressure was high. She was onstage, in the middle of a scene, when, crash! A painting on the wall of the set came falling down. She recovered. And the audience ate it up. But she couldn't escape the thought that maybe the ghosts of playwrights Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman were telling her something.