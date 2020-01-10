Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Take on a Modern Medea

Simon Stone, last seen in New York with his Olivier Award-winning adaptation of Federico García Lorca's Yerma, is now bringing his updated version of Euripides's Medea to the stage at BAM. Rose Byrne stars in the title role, opposite her real-life partner, Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale, as well as Tony nominee Dylan Baker, who depict the tragic story within a 21st-century framework. Hear Stone and his three stars explain the revitalized classic and the surprising inspirations that brought the ancient tale into the present.