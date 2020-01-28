Rob McClure and His Young Costars Preview Songs From Mrs. Doubtfire at BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon 2020 wrapped up its festivities on January 26, but we're continuing our rollout of some of the best preview performances that took the stage over the weekend. In this video, check out a sample of two songs from the upcoming Mrs. Doubtfire musical, coming to Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre this March. Rob McClure leads the cast as Daniel Hillard (and of course the title character), and his solo performance at BroadwayCon made a pretty good case for giving him his own children's television program.