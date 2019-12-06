Rachel Brosnahan and Cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Recall Their Family Dramas

Amazon's acclaimed series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season 3, and we spent some time chatting with the cast. Given that the series is all about dysfunctional families, we asked stars including Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Tony Shalhoub, to tell us stories about their own families, particularly around the holiday season. Hear about Brosnahan's grandma, Shalhoub's family Christmas tree farm, and more.