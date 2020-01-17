Rachel Bay Jones Previews "I Miss the Mountains" and More From Next To Normal

Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next To Normal is now in rehearsals for its weekend-long run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC (January 29-February 3). Staged by original director Michael Greif, the cast stars Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones as Diana, alongside Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon as Dan, Maia Reficco as Natalie, Khamary Rose as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross as Henry, and Michael Park as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine. Get a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room with Jones and her costars as they perform the songs "You Don't Know/I Am the One" and "I Miss the Mountains" from the emotional score.