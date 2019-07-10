Promenade Through Encores! Off-Center's Latest Production

Promenade is onstage for two nights only (July 10-11) at New York City Center as the next installment of the 2019 Encores! Off-Center series. Featuring a book and lyrics by Maria Irene Fornes and music by Al Carmines, the musical takes an absurdist look at the haves and have-nots through the eyes of two fugitives, known only as 105 (James T. Lane) and 106 (Kent Overshown). Take a look at scenes from the production, which also features performances from Broadway veterans Bonnie Milligan, Bryonha Marie Parham, and more.