Princess Diana's Life Story Is Coming to Broadway. Here's What You Can Expect.

The life story of Britain's Princess Diana is coming to Broadway's Longacre Theatre this spring, beginning performances March 2. Exploring Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, this musical from the creators of Memphis (Joe DiPietro and Bon Jovi's David Bryan) and Come From Away (Christopher Ashley and Kelly Devine) is sure to surprise audiences with its emotional story. Here, Diana's creators and stars, including leading lady Jeanna de Waal, tell us what to expect from this musical about Lady Di.