Nightclub Legend Marilyn Maye Looks Back on 83 Years in the Biz

Marilyn Maye may be in her 90s, but she shows no signs of retiring anytime soon, with a series of performances at Feinstein's/54 Below in April among her upcoming engagements. Recently, the cabaret (she prefers "night club") legend sat down with our own Zachary Stewart to discuss her storied showbiz career, reminiscing not only about her earliest singing memories, but also about her professional and personal friendships with fellow legends like Ella Fitzgerald and Liza Minnelli. She also talks about her current experiences teaching budding talent. Check out our in-depth interview with Maye above.