Melissa Errico Offers a Preview of Her Feinstein's/54 Below Show

Feinstein's/54 Below hosted a preview for the press of some of its upcoming shows, and among the performers offering a sneak peek was Melissa Errico, who is bringing Legrand Affair, an evening devoted to the music of legendary French composer Michel Legrand to celebrate the deluxe edition re-release of her 2011 album of the same name on November 8. Here, Errico performs "You Must Believe in Spring," a number Legrand originally composed for Jacques Demy's classic 1967 movie musical The Young Girls of Rochefort, and which has since been performed and recorded by Barbra Streisand, Tony Bennett, and many more. Errico's engagement begins tonight, November 7, and runs through November 9.