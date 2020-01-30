Meet the Ex-Wives of Six on Broadway and Their Young Creators

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss had one goal in mind when they started writing a pop musical about the ex-wives of Henry VIII: make it "not bad." With Six, it seems like they've accomplished their goal. A hit in their native England and across North America, Six is coming to Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning February 13, and the Great White Way is ready for its visit from the Queendom. Here, the creators and their sextet of stars tell us what to expect from this empowering 75-minute musical, which finds a group of women taking back their stories from the history books and reclaiming them as their own.