Marisa Tomei Explains Why The Rose Tattoo Is Balm for the Soul

Tennessee Williams's The Rose Tattoo is back on Broadway for the first time in nearly 25 years, and Marisa Tomei is leading the charge as the fiery Italian-American widow, Serafina. Trip Cullman directs the Roundabout Theatre Company revival, now in performances at the American Airlines Theatre, and is bringing all the romance of Tennessee Williams's classic to the fore. Take a look as Cullman, Tomei, and her costar Emun Elliott discuss the production and why audiences aren't going to want to miss this rare Broadway revival.