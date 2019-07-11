Making the Music: How Joe Iconis Wrote a Double-Edged Song With "Broadway, Here I Come!"

In the lifespan of Joe Iconis's song "Broadway, Here I Come!", there are two distinct periods: pre-Smash and post-Smash. Before it became the linchpin number of the short-lived television show's second season, Iconis's tune was mostly viewed as the story of someone jumping off a building onto the street called Broadway. After Smash, 90% of listeners started considering it an anthemic ballad about making it in the theater industry. Iconis, for his part, thinks it's a little bit of both, and is happy either way. Here, tells us why — and performs the number at Birdland Jazz Club.