Making the Music: How Duncan Sheik Wrote "Don't Do Sadness" From Spring Awakening

One of the shows forced to close a bit early amid the coronavirus crisis was Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, Duncan Sheik, Amanda Green, and Jonathan Marc Sherman's musical adaptation of the 1969 Paul Mazursky film about two couples dealing in their own ways with the sexual revolution around them in the late '60s. Thankfully, before the early closure, Sheik was able to sit down with TheaterMania and discuss the making of "Don't Do Sadness," a song from his arguably still most famous musical, Spring Awakening. See what he had to say, and hear him perform the song, in the video above...and keep your eyes peeled for the next two installments in this series featuring Sheik.