Making the Music: David Yazbek Sums Up "Jeff Sums It Up" From Tootsie [EXPLICIT]

Fresh from his 2018 Tony win for The Band's Visit, David Yazbek immediately returned to Broadway with his raucous musical adaptation of the 1982 movie Tootsie, now running at the Marquis Theatre. During a session at Green Room 42, Yazbek gave us the full rundown of one of the show's wordiest songs, "Jeff Sums It Up," a profanity-laden recap of all the ways our protagonist, Michael Dorsey, has ruined both his career and his personal life. Take a look as Yazbek (joined by Nick Spangler as Michael) sings the role of Jeff and explains his musical approach to this unconventional Act 2 opener.