Listen In as Mary-Louise Parker, Will Hochman, and More Discuss The Sound Inside

Mary-Louise Parker is back on Broadway in The Sound Inside, a new play by Adam Rapp being presented at Studio 54. She stars opposite Will Hochman, making his Broadway debut. Both are reprising their roles from the play's world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival last summer. Recently, Parker, Hochman, Rapp, and director David Cromer met with the press to discuss the play, audiences' responses to it, and the performers' enthusiasm in bringing it to New York. Listen in on their comments, then check out the play itself, which has begun performances and officially opens on October 17.