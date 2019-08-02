Lena Hall, Andrew Polec, and More Talk Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical

After a hit run on the West End, Bat Out Of Hell — The Musical has finally landed in New York City for a six-week run at New York City Center. Recently, director Jay Scheib and stars Andrew Polec, Christina Bennington, Lena Hall, Bradley Dean, and Avionce Hoyles met with the press to discuss the Jim Steinman musical — its origins, its plot, its themes, and more — and perform a couple of numbers. See what they had to say in the video above. Currently in performances, Bat Out Of Hell opens on August 8 and runs through September 8.