Kristin Chenoweth on Her Broadway Concerts, Her Hallmark Christmas Movie, and More

Kristin Chenoweth has a busy month. Beginning November 8, she'll play a two-week stint at the Nederlander Theatre with her concert For the Girls, a celebration of female singer-songwriters based on her recently released album. Her Hallmark Christmas movie, A Christmas Love Story, airs December 7 and features a title song written by Tony-winning recording artist Chely Wright. Not to mention the upcoming PBS airing of her Christmas concert with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir on December 16. And her new single, "White Christmas," which comes out November 15. It sounds daunting, but Chenoweth is thrilled to tell us all about it.