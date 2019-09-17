Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins Drop a Few Hints About The Height of the Storm

The Height of the Storm is bringing love and mystery to MTC's Broadway audiences. Now in previews at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, the Florian Zeller play (translated by Christopher Hampton) follows the lives of André (Jonathan Pryce) and Madeleine (Eileen Atkins) whose 50-year relationship is facing change. There's not much more the artists behind the London hit can tell us about this mind-bending drama, but it's so intriguing that audience members have stopped them on the street to talk about it after the curtain comes down.