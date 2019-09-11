Jonathan Groff and the Cast of Little Shop of Horrors Can't Wait to Get to Skid Row

What can convince Broadway stars like Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, and Tammy Blanchard to sign on for a show in a small off-Broadway theater at a lower pay scale? Only Little Shop of Horrors. Beginning performances September 17 at the Westside Theatre, the revival of Alan Menken's greatest cult hit is a passion project for everyone involved, and the cast did their best to describe that passion when we caught up with them at Common Ground in the Meatpacking District. Some used words — others used three-part harmony.