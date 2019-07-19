TheaterMania Logo
I'm Still Here: Hamilton's Andrew Chappelle and Thayne Jasperson in the Room Where It Happens

Two original cast members discuss the evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical.

On any given night in Hamilton, you could potentially see standby Andrew Chappelle playing one of several principal roles, including Burr, Lafayette/Jefferson, or Mulligan/Madison. Every night in Hamilton, you will see Thayne Jasperson playing Samuel Seabury (or, possibly, understudying King George). Chappelle and Jasperson are two valuable cast members of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical who've been with the show for five years. Here, they tell how things have evolved in the room where it happens since the workshops in 2014.

