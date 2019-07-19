I'm Still Here: Hamilton's Andrew Chappelle and Thayne Jasperson in the Room Where It Happens

On any given night in Hamilton, you could potentially see standby Andrew Chappelle playing one of several principal roles, including Burr, Lafayette/Jefferson, or Mulligan/Madison. Every night in Hamilton, you will see Thayne Jasperson playing Samuel Seabury (or, possibly, understudying King George). Chappelle and Jasperson are two valuable cast members of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical who've been with the show for five years. Here, they tell how things have evolved in the room where it happens since the workshops in 2014.