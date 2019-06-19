How Well Do Sea Wall / A Life Stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Know Each Other?

After an acclaimed run at the Public Theater earlier this year, Sea Wall / A Life, a double bill of monologues performed by Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, is transferring to Broadway, playing for a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre August 8-September 29. But even though they don't interact with each other onstage, that didn't stop us from seating them side-by-side to see just how well they know each other in real life. We asked them what their pop culture guilty pleasures are, which celebrities they've had crushes on, and even how they express affection toward others. See how well they did in the video above.