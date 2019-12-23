How Well Do Broadway's Aladdin and Genie Know Each Other?

Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway have been sharing the stage at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre since September as Aladdin and Genie in Disney's Aladdin. Before that, they shared the road in the musical's North American tour, so they've had plenty of time to become acquainted both onstage and backstage. Watch as we put their knowledge about each other to the test with a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" and determine once and for all if this Genie can honestly tell his Aladdin, "You ain't never had a friend like me."