How Well Do Beetlejuice Stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Know Each Other?
Beetlejuice and Lydia tell us about their spooky season favorites to celebrate Halloween.
There's no better time for Broadway's Beetlejuice than Halloween. To celebrate the Tony-nominated musical during the spookiest time of year, we challenged stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso to a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Costar?" We asked them about their first Halloween costumes, their favorite candy, who they'd want to be haunted by, and more. See how well they did in the video above.
Loading...