How Well Do The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa Know Each Other?

We all could use a little Hakuna Matata spirit. And while we can't head over to the Minskoff Theatre to witness it live in Broadway's long-running The Lion King, we can recruit the help of Timon and Pumbaa to bring some Disney joy to your day. Watch professional sidekicks Fred Berman and Ben Jeffrey take our friendship test, and see what kind of intimate knowledge comes from 10 years of sharing fears, dreams, and a stage.