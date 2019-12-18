How the Parents of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Stars Reacted to Their Going Into Showbiz

In Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a set of parents are scandalized when they hear that their daughter is giving up her cushy life to go into stand-up comedy. For the stars of the show, including Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and Jane Lynch, while their own parents' reactions weren't as extreme, they did have some reservations. Here, the cast tells us how their folks took the news, and how long before they changed their minds.