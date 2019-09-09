Here's Why Broadway's Slave Play Is Bound to Get You Talking

After a sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop last year, Jeremy O. Harris's Slave Play is coming to Broadway's Golden Theatre beginning September 10. Following the lives of four couples while interrogating America's history of both physical and intellectual slavery, Slave Play is a wild and unpredictable satire that is bound to get people talking. Here's what the cast, including Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan, had to say about this timely piece of theater.