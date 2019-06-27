Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and More Preview Working
Tracie Thoms and Andréa Burns also star in the musical at New York City Center.
Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's Working: A Musical is being revived by New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center series in celebration of the venue's 75th anniversary. The star-studded cast, which includes Helen Hunt, Hamilton vets Christopher Jackson and Javier Muñoz, Andréa Burns, Tracie Thoms, and more, take the stage through June 29. Here's a preview of the show, and a look at songs including "Fathers and Sons," "Lovin' Al," "Just a Housewife," and many others.
