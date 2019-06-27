Helen Hunt, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, and More Preview Working

Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz's Working: A Musical is being revived by New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center series in celebration of the venue's 75th anniversary. The star-studded cast, which includes Helen Hunt, Hamilton vets Christopher Jackson and Javier Muñoz, Andréa Burns, Tracie Thoms, and more, take the stage through June 29. Here's a preview of the show, and a look at songs including "Fathers and Sons," "Lovin' Al," "Just a Housewife," and many others.