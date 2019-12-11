Harry Connick Jr. Celebrates Cole Porter on Broadway

Harry Connick Jr. is back on Broadway in a new show celebrating the music and legacy of songwriter Cole Porter. Connick's A Celebration of Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre (through December 29) promises to be more than just a concert. Written and directed by the superstar himself, the show has the sets, costumes, and lights of a traditional Broadway show, complete with a 24-piece orchestra. Here, Connick tells us what to expect from this swinging tribute to a song-writing master.