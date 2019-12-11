Harry Connick Jr. Celebrates Cole Porter on Broadway
The music icon tells us what to expect from his new show at the Nederlander Theatre.
Harry Connick Jr. is back on Broadway in a new show celebrating the music and legacy of songwriter Cole Porter. Connick's A Celebration of Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre (through December 29) promises to be more than just a concert. Written and directed by the superstar himself, the show has the sets, costumes, and lights of a traditional Broadway show, complete with a 24-piece orchestra. Here, Connick tells us what to expect from this swinging tribute to a song-writing master.
