Go Behind the Scenes at Tonight's Little Mermaid Live

ABC will air its Wonderful World of Disney presentation of The Little Mermaid Live! tonight at 8pm ET. The production will blend scenes from the beloved animated film with new live performances featuring Auli'i Cravalho, Graham Phillips, Queen Latifah, and John Stamos. What does it take to create a show of this scope? Puppetry, aerials, and a whole lot more. Now's your chance to go backstage with producers Raj Kapoor and Chris Convy.