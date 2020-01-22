Girl From the North Country Sings Bob Dylan Gems at the Bitter End
The Broadway cast performed for the press before moving into the Belasco Theatre.
The cast of Girl From the North Country gathered at the historic Bitter End in Greenwich Village to give the press a sneak preview of the Bob Dylan-scored musical, which begins its Broadway run on February 7 at the Belasco Theatre. With a book and direction by Conor McPherson and music arrangements of Dylan classics by Simon Hale, Girl From the North Country is set in Depression-era Duluth, Minnesota, where lives collide in a boarding house. Take a look as the stellar ensemble performs selections of songs from the show, including "Hurricane," "Idiot Wind," "Slow Train Coming," and more.
