Get a Taste of Caroline, or Change's "Salty Teardrops" at BroadwayCon

Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's award-winning musical Caroline, or Change returns this spring for its first-ever Broadway revival courtesy of Roundabout Theatre Company at Studio 54. At BroadwayCon this past weekend, cast members Nasia Thomas, Nya, and Harper Miles, who collectively play the voice of the Radio, offered a preview of Michael Longhurst's production by singing the second-act number "Salty Teardrops." Watch this number before previews begin March 13.