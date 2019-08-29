Get a "Fearless" Preview of the Mean Girls National Tour

Tina Fey's musical Mean Girls is hitting the road this fall, and audiences across the country will see a new version of the show's Act 1 finale, "Fearless." Here, tour stars Danielle Wade (Cady), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen), and Jonalyn Saxer (Karen) premiere the number in the rehearsal room at New 42nd Street Studios before heading out on the road this September.