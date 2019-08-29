TheaterMania Logo
Home link
videos

Get a "Fearless" Preview of the Mean Girls National Tour

Danielle Wade and the company premiere a new version of the musical's first-act finale.

National

Tina Fey's musical Mean Girls is hitting the road this fall, and audiences across the country will see a new version of the show's Act 1 finale, "Fearless." Here, tour stars Danielle Wade (Cady), Megan Masako Haley (Gretchen), and Jonalyn Saxer (Karen) premiere the number in the rehearsal room at New 42nd Street Studios before heading out on the road this September.

Loading...
Loading...

Tagged in this Story

Loading...