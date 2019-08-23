Derren Brown Lets Us In on His Broadway Secret

One of the most beloved illusionists in the United Kingdom is coming to Broadway. Derren Brown will bring his acclaimed show Secret to the Cort Theatre beginning September 6 after a 2017 run at the Atlantic Theatre Company. As producer Thomas Kail attests, the production is unlike any magical show you'll ever see, and you just have to experience it live. Hear what Brown and Kail have to say — but make sure to keep the secret when you see Brown demonstrate some of his mind-boggling tricks.