Cut Loose With J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, and the Cast of Footloose

A new concert production of Footloose is coming to the Kennedy Center, bringing hits like "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear It for the Boy," and the title song to Washington, DC, October 9-14. With a star-studded Broadway cast led by J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park, Rebecca Luker, and Judy Kuhn, the musical promises to have the audience kicking off their Sunday shoes. Here's a preview of several of the show's iconic songs.