Claybourne Elder and More Preview Company Revival at BroadwayCon

Among the many upcoming Broadway shows that offered previews at BroadwayCon this weekend was the new revival of Company, featuring Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and Patti LuPone as Joanne, among many others. In this video, Claybourne Elder, Kyle Dean Massey, and Bobby Conte Thornton perform a reworked version of "You Could Drive a Person Crazy." Check it out before the production begins performances on March 2 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.