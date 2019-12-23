Christine Pedi Sings a Christmas Classic as Liza Minnelli

You may know her best as your friendly neighborhood SiriusXM Radio host, but Christine Pedi will be taking the stage live and in person on December 20 and 29 at Feinstein's/54 Below. Her cabaret Snow Bizness combines old-fashioned Broadway entertainment with holiday cheer. To preview what that means, take a look at how she sells the simple Christmas tune "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."