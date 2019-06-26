Chilina Kennedy and Sasson Gabay Prepare for the Band's Visit Tour. With a "T."

The Band's Visit, David Yazbek and Itamar Moses's Tony-winning musical, is hitting the road this summer on a North American tour. Directed by David Cromer, the production will feature Broadway vet Chilina Kennedy as Dina, and Sasson Gabay, who originated the role of Tewfiq onscreen and later played the role on Broadway, reprising his performance. At a recent press event, they shared their excitement about taking this show across the country, and discovering America in the process.